It seems like Aparshakti Khurana also has multiple talents like his brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Aparshakti made his singing debut last year with “Kudiye Ni”. And now, the actor has decided to channel his inner singer yet again.

He recently collaborated with Milind Gaba and King Kaazi to release the Dosti anthem of 2020 titled “Teri Yaari”. The song has been officially released on April 28 by T-Series.

The song is based on the lives of three friends and their togetherness. Its music video also depicts how time flies by, but the best of friends always stick together like a family. The storyline of the song revolves around Aparshakti Khurana’s marriage in the music video and how his friends, Milind Gaba and King Kaazi stick by his side through thick and thin.

According to Aparshakti, “Teri Yaari” is an ode to friendship. “We all share a certain kind of respect for each other’s work and we all met and decided to do it. “Teri Yaari” happened and it sounds like a really cool friendship anthem. People who are missing their friends during this period of lockdown will love this track,” Aparshakti said.

The song is composed by Music MG while the music video of the song is directed by Navjit Buttar.