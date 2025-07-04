Aparshakti Khurana enters Tamil cinema with ‘ROOT: Running Out of Time’

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is ready to break new ground, this time, in Tamil cinema, and on Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share a big update: he’s all ready to make his Tamil film debut with a project titled ‘ROOT: Running Out of Time’, a sci-fi crime thriller currently under filming in Chennai.

Sharing pictures from the film’s official launch in Tamil Nadu, Aparshakti expressed his excitement about stepping into the world of Tamil films.

“Super thrilled to announce my first Tamil film! A sci-fi thriller called ‘ROOT’ with the extremely passionate team,” he wrote on Instagram.

The film will see him alongside Gautham Karthik, known for films like ‘Devarattam’ and ‘Vai Raja Vai’. The two actors will be sharing screen space for the first time.

In a statement, Aparshakti reflected on the significance of this new chapter in his career. “I am absolutely thrilled to be making my debut in Tamil cinema with ‘ROOT: Running Out of Time’. It’s a challenging and unique script, and I’m excited to explore this new territory. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and connect with a new audience is something I’m truly looking forward to.”

The film is production of Verus Productions and helmed by director Sooriyaprathap S, who’s previously worked on ‘Naalaiya Iyakkunar Season 1’ and served as an associate director on ‘Kochadaiiyaan’, which starred Rajinikanth.

Sooriyaprathap is popular for his innovative storytelling style. And, ‘ROOT’ appears to be no exception, combining science fiction with crime and thriller elements.

The announcement post has already sparked a wave of enthusiasm online. Aparshakti’s brother, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, showed support by dropping a heart emoji. His wife Aakriti Ahuja left fire emojis in the comments.