After creating much buzz among the audiences with the trailer of the film Thappad, the makers of the film, on Wednesday dropped the first song “Ek Tukda Dhoop” starring Taapsee Pannu.

On Wednesday, Taapsee Pannu took to her official Instagram handle to share the news. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, “This is the song I used to set my mood before performing most of the critical scenes of the film… it really took my heart away… #EkTukdaDhoop (sic).”

The track underlines the relationship trajectory between the lead actors, Pavail Gulati and Taapsee Pannu. This latest song is sung by Raghav Chaitanya & music is by Anurag Saikia and lyrics are by Shakeel Azmi. “Ek Tukda Dhhop” will definitely be a song that has cast its impact right after the trailer and the makers are giving us all the right reasons to look forward to Thappad’s release.

Meanwhile, director Anubhav Sinha also shared the song on his official Twitter handle.

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on February 28th 2020 and the entire nation is waiting for the film.

With a legacy of films like Mulk and Article 15, Thappad brings yet another subject to the public purview where the dialogue, “Thappad. Bas itni si baat?” makes the most profound impact.

Thappad is a story of Amrita whose seemingly perfect life and relationship is shattered with a slap. But is one slap enough to question what a relationship stands for? Should a slap shake up her trust or is a Thappad ‘Bas Itni Si Baat’?

