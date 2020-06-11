Actress Sonam Kapoor, who was in home quarantine with her husband Anand Ahuja at their Delhi residence, finally flew to Mumbai and celebrated her birthday with family on June 9. Since then the actress is enjoying this phase. After giving a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, Anand Ahuja has posted a funny video of Sonam exercising in the gym while singing a song.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Anand wrote, “My entire @sonamkapoor ! Happy Birthday Month! PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor.”

In the video, one can see Sonam, oblivious to the camera, merrily singing along with the singer on her phone (perhaps) and with ear plugs on.

Sonam was not so amused and wrote, “Asss… how can you take this video of me and post it .. assssss,” posting a bunch of laughing emojis along with her comment.

Sonam, of course, loves to lavish praise on her husband. Thanking him, for what appears to be his initiative for the two of them to come to Mumbai ahead of her birthday, she had written: “The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.”

The duo keeps on giving some major couple goals, inspiring others all the time.