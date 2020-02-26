Akshay Kumar is all set to bring his multiple films for his fans. He always managed to treat them with his acting skills. Recently, the star surprised his fans when he unveiled the first look of Laxmmi Bomb on his Instagram handle. In the film, the actor will be seen playing the role of a transgender. In the first look of the film, Akshay was seen draped in a saree and dressed up as a woman flaunting his kohl eyes.

And on Wednesday, a video of the cast of Laxmmi Bomb is surfacing on the internet. In the video, the entire cast can be seen shooting for the climax scene of the film as the shoot nears its end.

In the video which is shot in Mumbai, we can see the premise of the climax shoot wherein we see a temple, which looks like the same temple which had Akshay stand in front of a temple with dark eyes, bangles, and a huge red bindi, and in the climax video, we see the same temple in the backdrop.

As soon as the video went viral, fans expressing a sense of excitement over the film and getting a glimpse of the climax.

Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, the film is directed by Raghava Lawrence, and the film stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. Besides Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Sooryavanshi and Bachchan Pandey.

The film is all set to hit the screens on Eid 2020.