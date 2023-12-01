Vivek Oberoi cheers father’s grand comeback in ‘Animal’

In a heartfelt gesture, actor Vivek Oberoi has extended his best wishes to his father, Suresh Oberoi, on the occasion of the latter’s grand comeback in the highly anticipated film “Animal,” featuring the dynamic duo Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Taking to his Instagram account, Vivek shared compelling stills from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, showcasing Suresh Oberoi in a pivotal role.

Expressing his genuine admiration for his father, Vivek penned a heartfelt caption, dubbing Suresh Oberoi as his “forever role model,” “idol,” and “favorite actor.” Vivek’s message encapsulated his excitement and well-wishes for his father’s return to the big screen in the film “Animal.” He wished Suresh Oberoi the very best of luck, hoping that “Animal” would resonate even louder with success this December.

The shared stills capture poignant moments from the movie, with Suresh Oberoi seated at the center, surrounded by his on-screen grandkids, portrayed by an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. The emotional depth of the film is hinted at in one still, where Suresh Oberoi is seen sharing a heartfelt embrace with Ranbir Kapoor.

“Animal,” directed by the acclaimed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, boasts a stellar cast and is set to make waves in the cinematic world. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Vivek Oberoi also expressed his eagerness to witness the magic on the big screen, especially after the success of their collaboration in the film “Kabir Singh” with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As “Animal” hits theaters today, cinephiles are gearing up to experience the powerhouse performances and compelling narrative brought to life by this star-studded cast.