‘Bad Newz’ out on Prime Video; Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk bring the laughs

The much-anticipated comedy ‘Bad Newz’, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is now available for streaming on Prime Video, starting today, September 13. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is produced in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

This light-hearted film centers on an unusual love triangle where Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) finds herself in a bizarre situation: she’s pregnant with twins, each from a different father—played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Inspired by real events, the movie introduces audiences to the rare phenomenon of heteropaternal superfecundation, where two men father children in the same pregnancy. As the two characters battle for Saloni’s affection, their rivalry spirals into comedic chaos, creating a humorous and engaging plotline.

‘Bad Newz’ boasts a stellar cast, with Kaushal, Dimri, and Virk leading the way, and seasoned actors like Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, Neha Sharma, Vijaylaxmi Singh, and Faisal Rashid playing key roles. The combination of romance, comedy, and a unique storyline makes the film a perfect pick for those looking for entertainment with a quirky twist.

The film’s release on Prime Video brings it to audiences worldwide, following its success in theaters. Backed by industry heavyweights like Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ promises an entertaining mix of laughs, drama, and heartwarming moments.