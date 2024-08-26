Vineet Kumar Singh joins Sunny Deol’s high-octane film ‘SDGM’

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has officially joined the cast of the much-anticipated action film ‘SDGM’, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, is generating significant buzz as it promises to be one of the biggest action spectacles in Indian cinema.

Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his powerful performances in films like ‘Rangbaaz’, expressed his excitement about joining the project through social media. He described himself as “truly blessed” to be part of this ambitious venture and shared his enthusiasm about starting the shoot. The actor is eager to dive into what is described as a massive action film under the direction of Gopichand Malineni.

‘SDGM’ began filming in June this year and is already making waves due to the impressive track record of the production companies involved. Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory are renowned for their successful ventures, which has only heightened anticipation for this film. The project promises a gripping storyline that will showcase Sunny Deol and Vineet Kumar Singh in dynamic and challenging roles.

In addition to Deol and Singh, the film will feature Randeep Hooda in a significant role. Rishi Punjabi is set to handle the cinematography, while the music will be composed by Thaman S. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra are also on board, adding to the film’s star-studded lineup.

Vineet Kumar Singh is currently basking in the success of his recent release ‘Ghuspaithiya’. With several other projects lined up, including ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, ‘Rangeen’, and ‘Chhaava’, Singh is in the midst of a busy and exciting phase in his career. Fans are eager to see how his latest role will contribute to the high-octane narrative of ‘SDGM’.