Vikrant Massey says he’s facing threats over ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Vikrant Massey recently revealed that he’s been receiving threats due to his involvement in the upcoming film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, which explores the controversial 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

The movie, set to release on November 15, 2024, tackles the real-life events surrounding the tragic burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat, that sparked widespread violence and unrest across India.

During the trailer launch event for ‘The Sabarmati Report’ in Mumbai on Wednesday, Vikrant Massey shared his experience of receiving threats after committing to the project.

Despite the tension surrounding the film, the actor remained resolute. “Yes, I have received threats, and more are likely to come,” he said. “But, as artists, we tell stories. This film is based on facts, and it’s something we, as a team, are dealing with together. We will handle it the way it needs to be handled.”

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, aims to uncover the truth behind the tragic event. Vikrant plays the role of a journalist investigating the incident, while the cast also includes Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra, who portray pivotal roles.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ delves into the complexities and the widespread impact of the Godhra incident, focusing on the pursuit of truth amid political and social tensions.

The film promises to be a gripping drama thriller, bringing attention to one of the most significant and sensitive events in modern Indian history.