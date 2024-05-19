Vikrant Massey opens up about life after ’12th Fail’

Vikrant Massey, the man of the moment, is riding high on the success of his latest blockbuster, ’12th Fail’. This film has not only cemented his position as a leading actor in Bollywood but has also brought about significant changes in his life both personally and professionally.

In a recent interview, Vikrant candidly shared his thoughts on the whirlwind of events that have unfolded in the past few months. From the roaring success of ’12th Fail’ to wrapping up filming for ‘The Sabarmati Report’ and embracing fatherhood, Vikrant described this period as an “incredible purple patch” in his life.

However, with success comes its own set of challenges, as Vikrant acknowledged. He admitted to feeling the pressure of meeting people’s expectations and replicating the success of ’12th Fail’ with his future projects. Despite these nerves, Vikrant remains optimistic and determined to start afresh with his upcoming slate of films.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Critics’ Choice Awards India (@criticschoiceindia)

Looking forward, Vikrant has an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon, including the much-anticipated release of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ and his roles in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’ and ‘Blackout’. With his talent and dedication, Vikrant is poised to continue his winning streak in the Bollywood industry.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Vikrant Massey expressed gratitude for the opportunities that have come his way, both personally and professionally. He emphasized that while the road ahead may be challenging, he is confident in his abilities and thankful for the support of his fans.

In conclusion, Vikrant Massey’s life post-’12th Fail’ is a testament to his resilience, talent, and unwavering determination. As he navigates through the highs and lows of fame, Vikrant remains grounded and committed to delivering stellar performances that captivate audiences nationwide.

Also Read: 12th Fail claims IMDb throne, outshines hollywood