Vikrant Massey loses cousin in Air India tragedy

Vikrant Massey loses his cousin in the crash: In a tragedy, an Air India flight en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 operating as Flight AI-171, went down just minutes after leaving the runway at 1:38 PM IST, plummeting into the Meghaninagar area near the airport.

The crash claimed the lives of over 200 people, sending shockwaves across the country. Onboard were 242 individuals, including passengers and crew.

Air India confirmed that the flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals.

The plane was being piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced aviator with over 8,200 hours of flight time. First Officer Clive Kunder, who had clocked 1,100 hours, was assisting in the cockpit.

The entire nation is reeling from the immense loss, and tributes have poured in from all corners, including the film industry. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Anushka Sharma took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to the bereaved families.

Among the many voices, actor Vikrant Massey’s message stood out for its deeply personal connection. Sharing his sorrow on Instagram, Massey revealed that the tragedy struck his own family. His uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder—the First Officer on board the ill-fated flight.

“My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today,” Massey wrote. “It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the First Officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all who are deeply affected.”