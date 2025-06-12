Bollywood’s three Khans mourn Ahmedabad plane crash, nation grieves together

Three Khans mourn: The tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday has sent shockwaves across the country, leaving families, officials, and the entire nation grappling with the heartbreaking loss. The London-bound Flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, went down shortly after takeoff, leaving the Meghaninagar area near the airport covered in thick, black smoke.

As rescue operations unfolded on the ground, the Indian film industry came together in solidarity, mourning the lives lost and offering prayers for the victims.

Among those who immediately reacted were Bollywood’s three biggest icons — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan — each using their platforms to express grief and stand by the affected families.

Shah Rukh Khan: “Heartbroken with the news”

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his deep emotional connect with fans, was among the first to respond.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the actor said, “Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected.”

Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2025

Salman Khan: “Deeply saddened”

Superstar Salman Khan also took to Instagram to convey his heartfelt condolences.

In his post, he wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the Ahmedabad plane crash… heartfelt prayers for the families of the passengers, crew, and all those affected.”

Aamir Khan: “We stand in solidarity”

Out of three Khans, Aamir Khan, through the official handle of Aamir Khan Productions, shared a moving note: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India. Team AKP.”

Film industry unites in grief

Apart from the three Khans, many other celebrities also expressed their sorrow. Actress Kangana Ranaut posted, “The news of the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely tragic and painful. I pray to God for everyone’s safety, may God provide strength to all affected families in this hour of crisis.”

अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद एवं पीड़ादायक है। ईश्वर से सभी के सकुशल होने की कामना करती हूँ, ईश्वर इस संकट की घड़ी में सभी प्रभावित परिवारों को संबल प्रदान करें। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 12, 2025

Akshay Kumar also reacted to the horrifying news, simply writing on X, “Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time.”

Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2025

Actress Anushka Sharma shared her condolences on Instagram, stating, “Saddened to hear about the plane crash today. Thoughts and prayers with the passengers and their families.”

The ill-fated Air India Flight AI171, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 pm IST on Thursday.

According to Air India, the plane was carrying 242 people, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals.

Within moments of takeoff from Runway 23, the aircraft issued a mayday call. Tragically, communication with Air Traffic Control ceased shortly after. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane engulfed in smoke as it crashed just beyond the airport perimeter.

The airline confirmed that the aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had over 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was supported by First Officer Clive Kundar, with 1,100 flying hours.

Emergency services were activated immediately. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed 150 personnel to assist with rescue efforts, while the Gujarat government rushed three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the crash site.

Air India has also set up a dedicated helpline for families and those seeking information: 1800 5691 444.