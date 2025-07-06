Vikrant Massey backs Deepika Padukone on 8-hour workdays after her exit from Vanga’s film

The conversation around healthier working hours in Bollywood has found a new voice in actor Vikrant Massey, who recently spoke out in support of Deepika Padukone and her push for eight-hour workdays.

The chatter reignited after reports emerged that Deepika stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Spirit’, allegedly due to disagreements over work conditions, including her request for a capped shift schedule.

In an interview with ‘Firstpost’, Vikrant Massey, who starred alongside Deepika Padukone in ‘Chhapaak’, said he completely understands where she’s coming from, and even hopes to follow the same path himself.

“I aspire to do something like that very soon. Maybe in a couple of years,” he shared. “I want to be in a place where I can say: ‘Let’s collaborate, but I’ll only work for eight hours.’”

However, Vikrant was quick to acknowledge that the film industry isn’t always that flexible.

“It should be a choice,” he said, adding that production timelines and logistical challenges often drive the typical 12- to 14-hour workdays that are commonplace on sets.

The actor also pointed out the financial implications of a shorter workday, showing a pragmatic side to his idealism.

“Money plays a very important role,” he admitted. “If I’m going to work less, then I should also be okay with reducing my fee. It’s a give-and-take. If I can’t give 12 hours a day, I shouldn’t expect to be paid the same.”

Vikrant also extended his support to Deepika not just as a colleague, but as a new mother. “As a young mother, I think Deepika deserves it,” he added.

Deepika’s exit from ‘Spirit’ created a ripple in the industry. The film, which stars Prabhas and is directed by ‘Animal’ filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was expected to feature her in the lead role. But reports suggest that her list of conditions including limited working hours turned down. Eventually, Triptii Dimri replaced her.