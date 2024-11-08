Vikramaditya Motwane on redefining storytelling with every genre leap

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is known for his bold experimentation with genres, constantly evolving his craft with each project. From his celebrated 2010 debut ‘Udaan’, a poignant coming-of-age drama, to his recent thriller ‘CTRL’, exploring the dangers of social media and AI, Motwane’s career reflects his love for diversity in storytelling.

Far from being confined to one genre, Vikramaditya Motwane embraces genre-hopping, seeing it as a liberating process rather than a daunting challenge.

“I really enjoy making movies,” says the 47-year-old director in a recent interview. “The process of filmmaking is something I love more than the end result. Whether it’s a film or a series, for me, the joy lies in the journey of creating something new.”

Advertisement

For Motwane, the act of reinvention is central to his creative philosophy. With films like ‘Lootera’, ‘Trapped’, ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’, and ‘AK vs AK’ alongside his impactful TV work on ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Jubilee’, he has proven himself unafraid to step outside the box.

Every new project offers him the chance to meet new people, explore different aspects of his own creativity, and learn new things, regardless of whether the outcome is a success or failure. “It’s not about winning or losing,” he adds. “It’s about trying something different.”

Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’, a period drama set in the golden era of Hindi cinema, has been one of his recent triumphs, drawing praise for its intricate storytelling and rich performances. The show blends fact and fiction to tell the story of early Bollywood, and its success has left a lasting impact both on its audience and on the director himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

His work with actors has often led to their career breakthroughs. Rajkummar Rao’s performance in ‘Trapped’ won him a Filmfare Award, and the cast of ‘Sacred Games’ found themselves with newfound fame after the show’s success. Motwane takes pride in his ability to help actors grow. “It’s incredibly gratifying when you see them shine. It validates your decisions as a director,” he says.

One of his most notable casting choices came in the form of Anurag Kashyap, who played a fictionalized version of himself in the Netflix film ‘AK vs AK’. Kashyap’s role in the film became a major turning point in his career. Motwane laughs as he recalls Kashyap jokingly blaming him for the surge in work that followed the film’s release. “I’m happy for him,” Motwane says, “he’s been getting so much work since then.”

Despite his successes, Motwane remains grounded in his love for the filmmaking process itself. “It’s about being open to reinvention and not being afraid to fail,” he says. “Every project is a new opportunity to explore something different and to grow as a creator.”