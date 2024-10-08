Vikramaditya Motwane cast Ananya Panday in CTRL for THIS reason

Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his groundbreaking work in Indian cinema, has made a bold move into the digital space with his latest film, ‘CTRL’.

This cyber-thriller, which features Ananya Panday in the lead role, is India’s first screenlife thriller—meaning the entire story unfolds through the lens of Artificial Intelligence.

Motwane, whose filmography includes acclaimed movies like ‘Udaan’, ‘Lootera’, and ‘Trapped’, has always experimented with genres. ‘CTRL’ continues this trend by diving deep into the world of AI, a subject that’s becoming increasingly relevant in today’s digital age.

The plot centers on Nella Awasthi, played by Ananya Panday, a social media influencer who, after a tough breakup, decides to use Artificial Intelligence to erase her ex-boyfriend from her life. The movie’s concept blends psychological and technological themes, creating a narrative that’s not only thrilling but also reflective of the digital culture we live in.

When speaking about why he chose Ananya Panday for the lead role, Motwane explained that her connection with today’s youth played a significant part. “I saw her in ‘Gehraiyaan’ and was really impressed by her performance. She was unique, present, and incredibly relatable. When the script for ‘CTRL’ was ready, it was a no-brainer for me to approach her for the role of Nella. I needed someone young, someone who is internet savvy, who understands social media, and who can resonate with today’s generation,” said Motwane in a recent interview.

Motwane added that Ananya’s public persona, which has often made her a target for online trolling, also made her a perfect fit for the role. “She’s someone who’s been trolled, and maybe that subconsciously factored into my decision. But more than anything, I think she’s a fantastic actress, and her energy aligns perfectly with what this film needed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The movie’s digital, screenlife format draws inspiration from international films like ‘Searching’ and ‘Unfriended’. These films introduced the idea of telling a story entirely through what’s happening on screens—whether it’s through phone messages, computer interactions, or social media platforms. Vikramaditya Motwane, a fan of these films, wanted to bring a similar concept to Indian audiences.

“I’ve been a fan of screenlife films for a while now. They offer a voyeuristic look into someone’s digital life, and I think that’s fascinating. The inspiration for ‘CTRL’ came from films like ‘Searching’ and ‘Unfriended’, which made great use of this format. My co-writer, Avinash Sampath, came up with the initial idea, and from there, it evolved into this thriller for a generation that lives online,” Vikramaditya Motwane shared.

For Ananya Panday, this film marks her second OTT release of the year, following her role in ‘Call Me Bae’ in September. Her portrayal of Nella Awasthi in ‘CTRL’ presents her in a new light, taking on a more mature and complex role that explores themes of identity, emotional trauma, and technology’s impact on personal relationships.

Besides Panday, the film also stars Vihaan Samat, known for his work in the series ‘Mismatched’. Together, they bring to life a gripping narrative that keeps audiences hooked from start to finish.

Released on October 4, ‘CTRL’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.