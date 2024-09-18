Vijayta Pandit clears the air on Kumar Gaurav romance

In a recent interview, former actress Vijayta Pandit reflected on her early relationship with co-star Kumar Gaurav, a romance that blossomed during the filming of their 1981 hit, ‘Love Story’. This film catapulted both actors to fame, making them instant sensations.

Now, decades later, Vijayta has chosen to set the record straight regarding the rumors surrounding Gaurav’s engagement to Reema Jain, daughter of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Vijayta reminisced about her first experiences of romance on set. She recalled, “Bunty (Kumar Gaurav) was the first boy I hugged during the shoot. It was a thrilling moment for both of us.”

She drew parallels between their story and those of other famous on-screen couples, suggesting that the intense emotions involved in film-making often spill over into real life. “When you’re immersed in a romantic story, it’s hard not to feel the chemistry,” she said, adding that Gaurav’s charm was undeniable.

Their budding relationship, however, faced significant obstacles. Vijayta described Gaurav’s father, Rajendra Kumar, as being particularly disapproving of their romance.

“He would drink and tell Bunty that he deserved to marry a princess,” she recalled. This pressure created a tense atmosphere, with Gaurav torn between his family’s expectations and his feelings for Vijayta. Despite the challenges, Gaurav stood up for his love, insisting to his father that he wanted to be with Vijayta.

However, complications arose when Rajendra Kumar and Raj Kapoor decided to arrange Gaurav’s engagement to Reema Jain. Vijayta attended the engagement ceremony and vividly remembers the moment Gaurav slipped the diamond ring onto Reema’s finger.

“I told him it looked beautiful, but he snapped back, saying, ‘If you don’t like it, I’ll throw it away,’” she shared, illustrating the mix of emotions swirling around their situation. Despite the engagement, Gaurav continued to visit Vijayta’s home, causing distress for her family. “My parents were worried about the situation. My father even threatened to speak to Rajendra Kumar to prevent his son from coming over,” she explained.

Amidst this turmoil, Vijayta Pandit claims she remained uninvolved in the subsequent breakup between Gaurav and Jain. “I later found out he was seeing Namrata Dutt,” she said, emphasizing her lack of involvement in the engagement’s dissolution. “When Gaurav broke things off with Reema, I had no part in it. The rumors linking me to that situation are completely unfounded.”