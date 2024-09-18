Shabana Azmi: Women’s worth measured by family roles, men judged by careers

In a candid recent interview, acclaimed actress Shabana Azmi opened up about the often skewed perceptions of success that society imposes on men and women.

Azmi asserts that society evaluates men based on their careers and professional accomplishments, while women encounter different standards centered around their roles as wives, mothers, or daughters.

Azmi highlighted a critical issue faced by many women who feel pressured by societal norms to have children. “It’s tough coming to terms with the fact that you can’t bear children,” she explained. “Society makes you feel incomplete. You have to work hard to pull yourself out of that mindset.”

She emphasized the importance of deriving self-worth from one’s professional achievements rather than personal relationships, noting that this is a mindset that all genders should embrace.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Azmi recounted how the inability to have children shaped her career choices. In a previous interview with Simi Garewal back in 2000, she shared that not having children allowed her the freedom to explore more opportunities in her professional life.

“If I had children, I’m sure I would have moved in a different direction,” she admitted. “Not being able to have children made the choices much easier because I could do so much more with my time.”

Azmi’s journey has not been without its challenges. She recalled the initial disbelief she felt regarding her situation, having once assumed that motherhood was a given for her. However, she has since come to terms with her circumstances and has embraced the opportunities that her career has afforded her.

Shabana Azmi has continued to shine in her career, with upcoming projects including ‘Dabba Cartel’, ‘Bun Tikki’, and ‘Lahore 1947’.