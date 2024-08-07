Vijay Verma’s dark comedy post on ‘Darlings’ anniversary sparks confusion and apology

Vijay Verma and Alia Bhatt’s dark comedy Netflix film ‘Darlings’ completes two years after amassing loads of admiration from fans. To celebrate the milestone, the ‘Jaane Jaan’ actor resorted to a dark-comedy-toned post which took fans into a frenzy as a misunderstanding occurred among fans. Clarifying his intention, Verma apologised to his fans for worrying them.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay celebrated the second anniversary of the hit film ‘Darlings’ with a post featuring his picture and a humorous note. The post included a mock obituary reading, “Sads demise. Hamza Abdul Shaikh. Loving husband | Beloved Son-in-law. Monday 5:30 pm. All are welcomes.” While the post flaunted good humour, Verma took it a notch higher with the accompanying caption reading, “It’s been two years since your beloved Hamza left for jannat ki sair. Miss you, Hamza darlings… not.”

While some fans found it humorous, others believed the actor to have passed away for a brief minute. In the comment section, the majority of the users commented on the lines of “Scared me for a sec,” while another fan wrote, “Sh*t scared us for a sec.” One fan also went on to write, “Had to read that post twice to make sure of what I was reading.” Another fan commented, “Don’t post like this…. we didn’t like it please remove it from your profile.”

Following the comments, the ‘Murder Mubarak’ actor apologised to his fans writing, “Sorry guys didn’t mean to scare u. This is an actual screengrab from the film! Dark comedy banay thi toh post bhi.”

The hit film features Vijay Verma as an antagonist who is a vile and abusive husband to Alia Bhatt’s character. ‘Darlings’ was widely appreciated for the storyline and the phenomenal acting delivered by the cast. During the film’s release, Vijay revealed to India Today that Alia Bhatt’s team reached out to him first for the role of Hamza in the film. Speaking of his role he stated, “Roles like these can go south. I was excited and, therefore, the challenge was how to make this special, truthful and honest. It’s a very heartwarming feeling, I had four-five scenes in Gully Boy and now I’ve got to share the screen with Alia and she made this happen. I got a call from Grishma from Alia’s team for the role first, so I think I must be doing something right.”

The film also marked Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer.