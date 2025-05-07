Mahira Khan reacts to Operation Sindoor: “Pakistan is instantly blamed without ANY evidence”

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stirred controversy with a fiery Instagram post, criticizing India’s military response and media narratives.

Her statement, shared days after the Indian Army launched targeted strikes on terror hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), has gone viral — drawing sharp criticism and support alike.

The operation, conducted on May 7, was a direct retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. The brutal assault claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the attackers singled out victims based on their religion before opening fire — a chilling detail that shocked the nation and further escalated tensions.

#BreakingNews | A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed: Ministry of Defence.… pic.twitter.com/pn4YTmxL05 — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) May 6, 2025

In what Indian officials described as a “precise and coordinated strike,” the armed forces targeted nine terror camps — four in Pakistan and five in PoK. Dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, the mission aimed to dismantle key militant infrastructure and send a strong message against cross-border terrorism. The move was widely hailed in India, with social media users and political leaders applauding the swift response.

However, emotional reaction of Mahira Khan painted a different picture. “I am grateful that I live in a country where I am not dictated to say what I have to. I have a voice and I CAN use it,” she wrote.

The actress went on to accuse Indian media of fueling hatred. She alleged that many of India’s influential voices remain silent in the face of “genocide and war crimes.”

Khan’s post did not mention the Pahalgam killings but condemned India’s military action as unjustified and provocative.

“You attack cities in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you,” she added, pledging unwavering loyalty to Pakistan and calling for peace.