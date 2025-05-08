Anupam Kher applauds Indian Armed Forces, salutes ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a strike for justice

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed deep pride and admiration for the Indian Armed Forces following the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a high-precision military response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation, carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted and destroyed nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher delivered a powerful message: “Whoever tries to destroy our sisters’ sindoor would get such a response.”

“This operation wasn’t just a strike—it was justice,” Kher added. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, it sent a clear message: if you bring terror to our doorstep, we will answer in kind. I felt immense pride, especially seeing two women officers, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi, delivering the official briefing. It shows the strength and resolve of our armed forces.”

The veteran actor, known for his outspoken patriotism, highlighted the significance of public acknowledgment and respect for the military.

“We sleep peacefully because of the sacrifices they make. I’ve lived through the 1962 and 1965 wars—our army has always stood tall. It’s time we thank them openly. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” he said.

‘Operation Sindoor’ came just days after the horrific terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. 26 civilians lost their lives, including one Nepali national. The brutality of the attack—many victims were reportedly executed at close range—shocked the nation and led to calls for immediate action.

In a detailed press briefing held in Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi explained the rationale and execution behind the operation.

Wing Commander Singh said the strikes were “carefully planned to ensure precision and to avoid civilian casualties or infrastructure damage.” She confirmed that nine terror camps were hit and successfully neutralized.

Colonel Qureshi presented visual evidence of the destruction, including drone footage of the targeted camps. Among them were key sites like Muridke. There 2008 Mumbai attack convicts Ajmal Kasab and David Headley reportedly trained—along with Sarjal in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot.

“The locations choices came with strategic intent. These were not random strikes. They aimed at dismantling camps with historical links to terrorism targeting India,” Qureshi noted.

Foreign Secretary Misri gave a chilling account of the Pahalgam attack. He revealed that the massacre created fear and destabilized peace efforts in Kashmir. “Victims were executed in front of their families. The attackers wanted to send a psychological message. Not just to the victims but to all who hope for peace in the region.”

In a broader move to enhance preparedness, mock security drills took place across major Indian cities. That includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur on Wednesday evening. These drills aimed to assess and strengthen local responses to emerging threats.