Fawad Khan responds to Operation Sindoor: ‘Shameful attack…Pakistan zindabad’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has spoken out against India’s Operation Sindoor, which launched on Wednesday from the Indian Armed Forces side.

Describing the operation as a “shameful attack,” Khan expressed his deep condolences to the victims in Pakistan.

His comments on Instagram, quickly went viral, even though his account is not visible in India.

In his emotional message, Fawad Khan extended his sympathy to the families of those who were killed or injured, offering prayers for their strength during this difficult time.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls a meeting with Chief Ministers, DGPs and Chief Secretaries of border states at 2 pm today. CMs of J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal and LG of Ladakh and LG of Jammu and Kashmir to take… pic.twitter.com/TvQaHdmt2N — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) May 7, 2025

“My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack,” he wrote. “I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come.”

He also called for an end to the inflammatory rhetoric, urging people to refrain from using provocative language that could escalate the situation further. “Stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people,” Khan added, hoping for a peaceful resolution.

He concluded his message with a call for better judgment and peace, signing off with “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Khan was not alone in condemning the attack. Other notable Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Mawra Hocane, also voiced their disapproval of the military operation.

The Indian military’s Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as retaliation for the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

In an official statement, the Government of India emphasized that the operation was a response to ensure accountability for those responsible for the attack. “We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the statement read.