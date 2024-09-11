Vijay Varma embraces ‘Bollygood’ with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Actor Vijay Varma is making waves in the film industry with his latest performance in “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.” His portrayal of Captain Devi Sharan, a real-life hero, has garnered acclaim, and Varma has taken the opportunity to discuss how he views his evolving career path in ‘Bollygood’.

In a recent interview, Varma shared his thoughts on the direction Bollywood is heading. “What I am doing now is the new Bollywood. You can call it Bollygood,” he said, highlighting his dedication to pushing the boundaries of traditional cinema. His performance in “IC 814” not only showcased the bravery of Captain Sharan but also aimed to bring a fresh perspective to the industry.

For Varma, stepping into the shoes of Captain Sharan was a refreshing change. Known for his roles in darker, more complex characters, Varma embraced the challenge of portraying a hero with simplicity and nobility. “Getting to play a fairly simple, noble, and heroic character was a welcome change for me after playing some extremely twisted men,” Varma noted with a chuckle. This role allowed him to explore a new facet of his acting abilities, contrasting sharply with the intricate and often sinister characters he has previously embodied.

As he prepares for his next venture, “Matka King,” expectations are high for another compelling performance from Varma. His approach to his craft and his willingness to explore different types of characters are setting him apart in an industry ripe for innovation.

As audiences look forward to his upcoming projects, it’s clear that Varma is not just participating in this evolution but actively shaping it.