Vidya Balan recalls starstruck moment with Rishi Kapoor

Vidya Balan recently shared a heartwarming story about the first celebrity she ever met, and it’s none other than the iconic Rishi Kapoor.

During an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actress fondly recalled the childhood moment when she first encountered the legendary actor, revealing how starstruck she was that it left her in a state of shock.

As a young girl, Vidya Balan found herself at a public function where, in a moment of sheer excitement, she accidentally bumped into Rishi Kapoor. The actress admitted that his presence overwhelmed her so much that her first thought was that she had seen an “apple.” Confused but fascinated, she looked up, only to notice his rosy, pink cheeks. In her youthful innocence, she couldn’t believe it was him.

“I was running somewhere and accidentally bumped into someone. I thought I saw an apple, and when I looked up, his cheeks were pink,” she laughed. But the encounter didn’t end there.

Vidya was so in awe by the experience that she instantly ran away. “I just looked up at him and ran back in shock,” she said, recalling how, as a young child, meeting Rishi Kapoor left her speechless. “I just saw Rishi Kapoor,” she marveled, remembering it as her very first brush with a celebrity.

On the professional front, Vidya Balan recently starred in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the third installment in the popular comedy-horror franchise. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, features an ensemble cast including Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Set in the vibrant city of Kolkata, the movie has received both positive and negative responses from the audiences and marks another exciting chapter in Vidya’s illustrious career.