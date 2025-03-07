Vidya Balan on Women’s Day: “Money is power—Women must take charge!”

Actress Vidya Balan recently opened up about the importance of women taking control of their money and finances, calling financial independence a crucial step toward living life on one’s own terms.

The ‘Kahaani’ star, who was recently named the brand ambassador of a leading bank, shared how realizing that “money is power” became a turning point in her life. Reflecting on her own journey, Balan emphasized that managing money isn’t just about earning—it’s about having the confidence to make decisions about how to spend, save, and invest it.

Advertisement

“I realized years ago that money is power,” Vidya said. “It’s not just about earning—it’s about taking charge of your finances. You need to decide how to spend, save, invest, and grow your money because financial control gives you the strength to take on life unapologetically and fearlessly.”

Advertisement

Balan’s perspective on financial independence shifted during a key moment in her life—right before her marriage. Despite earning on her own for years, she hadn’t actively managed her money. That changed when a casual remark from her father made her question the status quo.

“When I was getting married, my father used to handle my finances,” she recalled. “He told me, ‘Now that you’re getting married, let your husband take care of it.’ I asked, ‘Where do I fit into this? Why won’t you trust me to manage my own money?’”

That question marked the beginning of her journey toward financial independence. Vidya admitted that she hadn’t shown interest in money matters before, but once she took charge, she discovered the power that comes with understanding and managing her own wealth.

“Many women don’t even know how much money they have. Once I took charge, my money started growing, and my perspective shifted completely,” she added.

For Vidya Balan, the significance of money goes far beyond buying material possessions. She believes that financial stability allows people—especially women—to break free from limiting circumstances.

“Money isn’t the key to happiness, but it allows you to experience life fully. It’s not about having excessive wealth—just having enough to feel self-sufficient is crucial. That sense of ‘I am enough’ is truly empowering,” she shared.

Balan pointed out how financial dependence can keep women stuck in unhappy marriages or jobs that stifle their passions. “Too often, especially for women, financial dependence keeps them trapped. Many are unable to chase their dreams simply because they haven’t taken charge of their finances.”