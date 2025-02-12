Vicky Kaushal talks transformation for ‘Chhaava’ and Katrina Kaif’s surprising reaction

With the release of ‘Chhaava’ fast approaching, Vicky Kaushal has been preparing intensely for his role as the Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The actor’s transformation for the period drama is nothing short of remarkable. He gained 25 kgs to accurately portray the strength and stature of the legendary ruler. During a recent promotional event in Delhi, Vicky shared his journey of physical transformation and revealed his wife, Katrina Kaif’s reaction to his commitment to the role.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ is a historical drama that brings to life the courageous reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, one of India’s most revered historical figures. The film covers the pivotal moments of his life, starting from his coronation in 1681, and delves into the complexities of his rule.

Speaking candidly about the physical challenges he faced while preparing for the role, Vicky recalled how Katrina Kaif, who herself is no stranger to the demands of the film industry, reacted to his dramatic weight gain.

“She was very happy, and she was so happy to the point that she now misses ‘Chhaava’,” he chuckled. “Whenever a new poster of ‘Chhaava’ comes out, she’s the first one to like it multiple times, often with the comment ‘Ye kahan gaya?’ referring to my character in the film.” Vicky added, with a smile, “She’s eagerly waiting for my next project, ‘Mahavatar’, because of the beard look and all.”

Vicky Kaushal also revealed a lighter side of his transformation, mentioning how, after wrapping up the grueling ‘Chhaava’ shoot, he indulged in some of his favorite street food. “After the shoot, I treated myself to gol gappe and chaat,” he laughed.

The preparation for the role, however, was not an easy feat. Vicky explained that the role demanded both physical and mental dedication. “There were days when I had no time to even relax,” he shared. “With 12-hour shoot schedules, two hours of training before and two hours of action rehearsals after, I barely had time to sleep.”

He credited Katrina for being understanding during this period. “Katrina knows how it is in the industry, and she was so kind and patient with me,” he added.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. Rashmika spoke about how she felt when she first learned about the project. “I had no idea how Laxman sir thought of me for this role,” she said. “But once I saw the first look and heard the script, I knew this was the role for me.”

While ‘Chhaava’ has garnered attention for its compelling storyline and powerful performances, it has also sparked some controversy. A dance sequence in which Vicky Kaushal’s character performs a traditional Lezim dance was recently removed following objections from various political figures, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

“The controversy arose when some people took issue with the portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj performing the Lezim dance,” Vicky explained. “I had imagined that he would have celebrated his return from battle with such a performance, but after the objections, we decided to remove it.”

During the promotional event, Vicky also recalled how director Laxman Utekar had first shared the idea for ‘Chhaava’ with him. This conversation took place while they were working on the film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.