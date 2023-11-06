Vicky Kaushal Unveils Poster for ‘Sam Bahadur’

The much-anticipated war drama, “Sam Bahadur,” has unveiled a powerful new poster, featuring lead actor Vicky Kaushal. In this image, Vicky, portraying Sam Manekshaw, stands among a group of soldiers. Vicky shared this impactful poster on his Instagram, emphasizing the essence of the film and announcing the trailer’s imminent release.

“Sam Bahadur” is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical war drama. It delves into the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, who collaborated with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava on the script, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the RSVP Movies banner. The cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Advertisement

The story unfolds against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Field Marshal Manekshaw led the Indian Army with valor, ultimately contributing to the birth of Bangladesh. Sam Manekshaw, also known as “Sam Bahadur” or “Sam the Brave,” held the position of Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He earned the prestigious distinction of being the first Indian Army officer to attain the rank of field marshal.

His military career spanned four decades, during which he played a pivotal role in five wars, including World War II. Sam Manekshaw’s legacy extends beyond the battlefield and into popular culture. Salman Rushdie’s novel “Midnight’s Children” mentions him in the chapter “Sam and the Tiger.”

“Sam Bahadur” promises to be a riveting portrayal of this remarkable military leader’s life and his pivotal role in one of India’s most historic conflicts. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film has generated immense anticipation, and the newly unveiled poster only adds to the excitement. As fans eagerly await the trailer’s release, it’s evident that “Sam Bahadur” will not only pay tribute to a hero but also provide a compelling cinematic experience.