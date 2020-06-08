Dimple Kapadia has been one of the finest actresses of Bollywood industry. The veteran actress, who is known for her impeccable acting skills, has time and again stunned her fans with her performances in various Hindi films from the era of ’70s and ’80s. The actress began her career with Raj Kapoor’s Bobby in 1973 when she was merely 16 years old. In the movie, she played the role of an innocent teenager who falls in love with a rich boy. Her performance won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Actor that year. Since then, it was no looking back for her.

Even today, the actress steps foot into the acting shoes and slays it like a pro. She keeps on experimenting with her roles and this time is no different. Reportedly, the actress has something for her fans. Lately, she surprised her fans with the announcement of her upcoming film Tenet which is directed by Christopher Nolan.

As the actress turns 63, here are some of her unseen pictures that stood out and made her won several hearts.

