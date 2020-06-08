Dimple Kapadia has been one of the finest actresses of Bollywood industry. The veteran actress, who is known for her impeccable acting skills, has time and again stunned her fans with her performances in various Hindi films from the era of ’70s and ’80s. The actress began her career with Raj Kapoor’s Bobby in 1973 when she was merely 16 years old. In the movie, she played the role of an innocent teenager who falls in love with a rich boy. Her performance won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Actor that year. Since then, it was no looking back for her.
Even today, the actress steps foot into the acting shoes and slays it like a pro. She keeps on experimenting with her roles and this time is no different. Reportedly, the actress has something for her fans. Lately, she surprised her fans with the announcement of her upcoming film Tenet which is directed by Christopher Nolan.
As the actress turns 63, here are some of her unseen pictures that stood out and made her won several hearts.
Rajesh + Dimple 🖤 “I have spent my entire life with him. I was 16 when I got married and I must say he was not a normal man but a very special man. There are so many things I want to say about him but one thing which strikes me is that he had a DNA of a superstar.” – Dimple Kapadia, 2012. Caption courtesy Outlook. #rajeshkhanna #indiasfirstsuperstar #kaka #kalaji #rajeshkhannastyle #dimplekapadia #dimplekhanna #70sbollywood #bollywoodcouple #bollywoodpowercouple #realtoreel #apartbuttogether
Film || Drishti (1990) | Govind Nihalani . ‘You, me and a no man’s land between us.’ Sandhya and Nikhil are the perfect couple who think they have it all – a beautiful home, well-paying jobs, a little daughter and a love for each other. A little after eight years of being together, their happy world starts feeling strangely out of tune. More important than a perfect storyline, this film is about two individuals rediscovering each other and measuring their lives together. They are surprised to find things that do not add up – like Nikhil’s sudden comment at a party, ‘a man and a woman can never just remain friends’, or when Sandhya doesn’t understand why she’s ready to risk her perfect family for a young man hopelessly in love with her. There are questions they want answers to, questions that should’ve been asked long ago. Perhaps, they had both ‘accepted the love they thought they deserved.’ The music for the film is done by Kishori Amonkar, which is a rare treat. Drishti is Nihalani’s take on love and marriage, and there are no heroes. What we talk about here are the mistakes and flaws of real people, and how quickly forever can turn into a myth. . #drishti #govindnihalani #shekharkapur #dimplekapadia #irrfankhan #mitavashisht #kishoriamonkar #indiancinemas #indianparallelcinema #filmindia #mumbai #marinedrive #indianfilmmakers #indianfilm #indiaeveryday #indiablogging #filmstills
Happy 63rd birthday Dimple Kapadia (June 8, 1957) Born on June 8, 1957, Dimple was born to parents Chunnibhai Kapadia and Betty. Her younger sister Simple was also an actor, though not as successful as her elder sister. Dimple married veteran actor Rajesh Khanna a short while ahead of the release of her debut film Bobby (1973). In spite of the roaring success, Dimple left stardom and spent her years looking after her family and two daughters Twinkle and Rinkie. Before signing Bobby she was offered the lead role in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film Guddi (1971), however, they turned it down due to her father’s apprehension about Dimple joining films. Raj Kapoor eventually convinced Dimple’s father to allow her to do a screen test and the rest as they say is history! After a 12 year hiatus Dimple made a comeback with Saagar (1985) where she starred opposite her first hero Rishi Kapoor and southern superstar Kamal Hassan. There was no looking back as she went on to establish herself as one of the topmost actresses of Hindi cinema in the 80s. While she received the Filmfare Best Actress award for both Bobby and Saagar in 1973 and 1985, it was the role of ‘Sanichari’ in Rudaali (1992) that brought her critical acclaim in the form of the National Film Award. . #70sbollywood #80sbollywood #bollywoodclassics #dimplekapadia #bollywoodflashback #rajeshkhanna #bollywoodicons #bollywoodlegends #bollywoodnostalgia #dimplekhanna #classicbollywood #oldbollywoodactors #evergreenbollywood #goldenera #hindicinema #oldisgold #oldbollywood #oldhindimovies #vintagebollywood #retrobollywood