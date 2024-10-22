Go Noni Go: Dimple Kapadia stars in Twinkle Khanna’s story-based romcom

The upcoming romantic comedy ‘Go Noni Go’ is generating excitement ahead of its grand premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 23rd. Produced by Twinkle Khanna and co-produced by Applause Entertainment, the film stars the legendary Dimple Kapadia in a lead role, with a storyline that promises to be both heartwarming and thought-provoking.

Ellipsis Entertainment recently shared the first look motion poster on their official social media, describing ‘Go Noni Go’ as a “delightful romcom celebrating love, companionship, and second chances.” The project is adapted from Twinkle Khanna’s charming short story, ‘Salaam Noni Appa’, which originally appeared in her bestselling book.

At the heart of the story is Noni, a woman in her late fifties whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a yoga teacher who sparks a newfound romance. Her vibrant sister, Binni, adds warmth and humor to the mix, as the two navigate the ups and downs of love and relationships later in life.

This portrayal of middle-aged women in Indian cinema, a demographic often overlooked in mainstream narratives, is both refreshing and timely.

Dimple Kapadia plays Noni, while Ayesha Raza takes on the role of her sister, Binni. Together, they form an endearing duo that highlights the complexities of aging, companionship, and personal growth. The cast also includes Manav Kaul and Athiya Shetty, with Sonal Dabral taking on both writing and directing duties alongside co-writer Nikhil Sachan.

Produced by a team that includes Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, and Atul Kasbekar, ‘Go Noni Go’ promises to be more than just a typical romantic comedy. It’s a film that encourages viewers to challenge stereotypes and embrace the joy that can come from unexpected connections, no matter one’s age.