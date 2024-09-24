Vashu Bhagnani accuses Ali Abbas Zafar of misappropriating funds

After the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ director accused producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani of non-payment of fees, another development has surfaced. Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhaganai filed a complaint against the director for siphoning funds. Reportedly, the complaint was filed with the Bandra police station on September 3. This was days before Ali approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for non-payment of fees.

In their complaint, the producers claimed that Ali Abbas Zafar committed a fraud of 9.50 crores. Pooja Entertainment also accused him of coercion and criminal breach of trust. Moreover, Jackky and Vashu accuse the filmmaker of extortion, blackmailing, and money laundering. The complaint further alleged that Ali used the funds via a shell company in Abu Dhabi. Moreover, the details shared with the media reveals that along with Ali, the producers have accused the film’s writers Himanshu Rao and Ekesh Ranadive.

Previously, Ali accused Jaccky and Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment of non-payment of 7.30 crores of fees. Additionally, ‘Mission Raniganj’ director Tinu Desai also raised the same issue. Moreover, ‘Ganpat’ maker Vikas Bahl also claims non-payment of fees from Pooja Entertainment. The issue subsequently reached FWICE. Meanwhile, FWICE’s statement reads, “There have been certain speculations going on in the media regarding non-payment of dues to the technicians, workers, artists, and vendor by Vashu Bhagnani – Producer of M/s. Pooja Entertainment. We would therefore like to make certain clarifications in the above regard. FWICE has received complaints from our various affiliated associations belonging to different crafts.”

Moreover, they added, “We have gone through all the contracts and come to the conclusion that our workers, technicians, artists, and vendors owe a huge amount of money which the said producer will have to pay. We are trying our best to sort out the above issues. And we hope that Vashu Bhagnani ji comes forward and clears all the payments which would be in the interest of all those who contribute to making the film as it’s their right to earn what they have worked for.”

For those unaware, the production house’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ proved to be a failure at the box office. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial project was developed with a budget of around 300 crores. Meanwhile, the box office collection was only about 102 crores. Reportedly, Vashu Bhagnani accumulated a debt of 250 crores including the withheld salaries. However, the producer rebuffed the claims.