Vashu Bhagnani vs Netflix 47 Cr feud ends with a 20 Cr settlement

Last Year, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment accused streaming giant Netflix of cheating and non-payment of dues. The banner alleged that the platform cheated them of 47.37 crores which was due for payment. Now, months later the dispute has come to an end with a 20-crore settlement.

As per the latest report, both parties have reached a settlement. Netflix is reportedly paying over 20 crores to Vashu Bhagnani to resolve the dispute. An insider revealed the details to Bollywood Hungama. As per the insider, both parties have decided to settle the dispute amicably. While the exact amount remains under wraps, sources suggest that Netflix has paid Pooja Entertainment over 20 crores to close the matter. The insider also added that both Netflix and the Bhagnanis have decided to bury the hatchet and start afresh. They are now looking forward to a strong and long-term collaboration moving ahead.

For the unversed, last year, Vashu Bhagnani initiated a legal action against Netflix India. He alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating over a contentious license agreement. Bhagnani filed the complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Subsequently, speaking with The Statesman, Senior Inspector Ravindra Avhad, the investigating officer on the case, confirmed the dispatch of two legal summons to Netflix.

The case was over a licensing agreement between the two parties. Netflix was going to acquire subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) rights for three films produced by Pooja Entertainment. These were ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,’ ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ and ‘Hero No. 1.’ Pooja Entertainment’s complaint claimed that Netflix defaulted on its financial commitments after the films were completed. Bhagnani stated that Netflix was exploiting the films on its platform without committing to financial obligations.

Established in 1986, Pooja Entertainment is recognized for its involvement in projects such as ‘Coolie No. 1,’ ‘Biwi No. 1,’ ‘Rangrezz,’ and ‘Jawaani Jaaneman.’ Their last film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, failed at the box office. Meanwhile, the banner’s latest title ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pendnekar, and Rakul Preet Singh is currently running in theatres.