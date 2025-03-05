Amitabh Bachchan backs Abhishek as ‘unnecessary victim of nepotism’

Amitabh Bachchan has never shied away from cheering for his son Abhishek Bachchan — both on and off-screen. The legendary actor once again stood by Abhishek through a series of social media posts on Tuesday, calling him “extraordinary” and applauding his journey in Bollywood.

It all began when a Bollywood news portal shared a video of Abhishek from a recent red carpet event in Mumbai. Dressed in a crisp white tuxedo, Abhishek posed for the cameras with confidence. The post claimed that Abhishek had “unnecessarily become the victim of nepotism negativity,” despite having an impressive filmography.

Amitabh reshared the post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I feel the same… and not just because I am his father.”

Check Amitabh Bachchan’s endorsement for Abhishek:

I feel the same .. and not just because I am his Father https://t.co/PvJXne1eew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2025

The proud father’s public endorsement didn’t stop there. He also reshared the trailer of Abhishek’s upcoming film ‘Be Happy’, directed by Remo D’Souza, and wrote, “Abhishek, you are extraordinary – How you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible… love you Bhaiyu.”

‘Be Happy’ follows a heartwarming father-daughter story, where Abhishek reunites with young actor Inayat Verma, his co-star from Ludo. The film holds special significance as Abhishek’s last release, I Want To Talk, also explored a father-daughter bond but struggled at the box office.

While Abhishek often takes his father’s social media admiration with a sense of humour, he’s admitted that the constant praise can get a little embarrassing.

Up next, Abhishek will return to the ‘Housefull’ franchise with its fifth instalment, bringing his comic timing back to the big screen.