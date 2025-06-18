‘Udta Punjab’ turns 9: Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revisit their gritty journey

It’s been nine years since ‘Udta Punjab’ hit theatres, but the impact of the film still lingers.

On Tuesday, actors Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a moment to revisit the intense journey they embarked on with this bold, conversation-starting film.

Shahid Kapoor, who delivered a memorable performance as Tommy Singh—a troubled rockstar caught in the grip of drug addiction—shared his reflections on Instagram.

“9 years. Another special character. Another one of the flawed protagonists that I always loved to play. They seem to be in fashion now,” he wrote, thanking director Abhishek Chaubey and the team, including Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vikas Bahl, for making the project so special.

He ended his post with a cheeky nod to one of the film’s iconic dialogues: “And of course. Drug’s di maa di.”

Alia Bhatt, who portrayed Mary Jane, a Bihari migrant trapped in a harrowing cycle of exploitation and substance abuse, also marked the milestone on social media.

Sharing posts from fans, she captioned one of them, “9 years of Mary Jane. #9YearsOfUdtaPunjab,” keeping the nostalgia alive.

Released in 2016, ‘Udta Punjab’ was directed by Abhishek Chaubey and quickly became a lightning rod for debates around drug abuse in Punjab. Alongside Shahid and Alia, the film starred Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut as a righteous cop, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played a doctor working to combat the drug crisis.

The film dove headfirst into the gritty, often uncomfortable realities of substance abuse among the youth in Punjab. However, ‘Udta Punjab’ wasn’t without controversy.

Many critics from Punjab argued that the film exaggerated the scale of the drug problem in the state and misrepresented its demographics, claiming that the majority of drug users in the region were migrant workers from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, not native Punjabis.

Despite the backlash, the film succeeded in sparking national conversations about the drug menace and the cracks in the system.

Meanwhile, the leading stars have moved on to exciting new chapters. Shahid Kapoor has just kicked off filming his next project with Triptii Dimri. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the upcoming film promises to be a high-octane action thriller, and is set for a grand release later this year.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is diving deep into the spy genre. She’s currently working on ‘Alpha’, directed by Shiv Rawail, which is a much-anticipated addition to Yash Raj Films’ successful spy universe. The film is ready to hit cinemas on December 25.