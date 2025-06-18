Sabrina Carpenter shuts down troll over ‘Man’s Best Friend’ cover

Sabrina Carpenter is clearly not here for the negativity. The 26-year-old pop star recently found herself the subject of online chatter after revealing the cover for her upcoming album ‘Man’s Best Friend’.

But instead of staying quiet, Carpenter clapped back in style.

Advertisement

It all started when a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the new album artwork and snarkily asked, “Does she have a personality outside of s*x?”

Advertisement

The comment seemed to question Carpenter’s image and artistic choices. But the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker wasn’t about to let that slide.

She quickly fired back with a playful but pointed response: “Girl, yes, and it is goooooood.”

girl yes and it is goooooood https://t.co/HTWLxVKJAL — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 16, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter knows who she is, and she’s unbothered by the noise.

The conversation comes just days after Carpenter officially announced her seventh studio album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ on June 11. Along with the announcement, she dropped the cover art that got everyone talking.

In the photo, Sabrina is seen on her hands and knees wearing a short black dress paired with black heels.

While some fans praised the striking visual and her unapologetic vibe, others didn’t hold back with their criticism. Still, Sabrina’s quick-witted response showed she’s not losing any sleep over the comments.

Sharing the album update with her followers, she wrote: “My new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’, is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours! x Pre-order now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

The album’s first single, ‘Manchild’, was released earlier this month on June 5 and is already making waves.

Carpenter is currently riding high after a major year in her music career. Her 2024 album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ was a breakout success, featuring hits like ‘Taste’, ‘Please Please Please’, and ‘Bed Chem’. It not only dominated the charts but also earned her big wins at the 67th GRAMMY Awards.

Sabrina took home the coveted Best Pop Vocal Album award for ‘Short n’ Sweet’, and her viral anthem ‘Espresso’ won Best Pop Solo Performance.

‘Man’s Best Friend’ is going to release on August 29, 2025.