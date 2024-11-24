Tusshar Kapoor discusses single parenthood and societal pressures

Actor Tusshar Kapoor recently opened up about his journey as a single parent and the societal expectations surrounding it. Kapoor, known for his performances in films and series, was in Chandigarh for the Chandigarh Literary Festival, where he discussed his book ‘Bachelor Dad’ and his personal life.

Reflecting on his visit, Tusshar Kapoor shared his excitement about returning to Chandigarh after 12 years. “It’s been a wonderful experience. Our session with Sohail Muathar, my agent, went really well. We had an engaging discussion about my book. The city’s vibrant ambiance, pleasant weather, and the overall vibe have been refreshing. Although it’s a short trip—I’m leaving tomorrow—it’s been absolutely worth it,” he said.

On the topic of single parenthood, Kapoor expressed his views on societal pressure and diverse family structures. “For centuries, different types of families have existed in our culture, even in mythology. There’s no one ‘right’ way to form a family. I believe in following my inner voice and doing what feels right, as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone and ensures happiness for all involved. That’s how I approached my journey as a single parent,” he explained.

The actor, who became a father through surrogacy in 2016, emphasized the importance of listening to one’s heart and making choices that lead to a fulfilling and happy life.

Kapoor also provided updates on his professional projects. The actor is currently seen in the series ’10 June Ki Raat’ on Jio Cinema, with its second chapter streaming and the third on the way. He revealed a packed lineup of films, including the completed project ‘Kanpkapi’ and the ongoing ‘Welcome 3’.

Fans can also look forward to ‘Masti 4’ and ‘Golmaal 5’. Additionally, Kapoor mentioned a new venture titled ‘Dunk’, set to begin filming in January.