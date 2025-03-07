‘Tumbbad 2’ secures ₹100 cr budget — Darker secrets to unfold soon!

After captivating audiences with its haunting visuals and unique storytelling, ‘Tumbbad’ is finally going to return with its much-anticipated sequel. Yes, ‘Tumbbad 2’ is coming to you!

The film, which gained a cult following upon its release in 2018, is now making waves again — this time with a staggering ₹100 crore budget and a leading studio showing keen interest in backing the project.

Advertisement

The buzz around ‘Tumbbad 2’ intensified after the film’s recent re-release, where a post-credit scene hinted at the sequel. The overwhelming response from audiences has played a crucial role in reviving the project, turning the once-underrated gem into one of the most awaited sequels in Bollywood.

Advertisement

TUMBBAD 2 – RS 100 CRORE BUDGET – STUDIOS SHOW INTEREST!#SohumShah gets Rs 100 crore budget for #Tumbbad2; In talks with a leading studio for the #Tumbbad sequel, which is slated to go on floors later this year. The story is locked and pre-production work has already started.… pic.twitter.com/WbPflbh2gh — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March 7, 2025

Trade analyst Himesh Mankad recently shared the big news on social media, confirming that the sequel is officially in the works. His post read, “TUMBBAD 2 – ₹100 CRORE BUDGET – STUDIOS SHOW INTEREST! Sohum Shah gets ₹100 crore budget for #Tumbbad2; in talks with a leading studio. They have locked the story and pre-production has already begun!”

The first installment of ‘Tumbbad’ faced several financial hurdles before its release, with the makers struggling to secure funding. However, the film’s re-release has rewritten its fate, turning it into one of India’s highest-grossing re-releases.

This newfound success has propelled the sequel into the spotlight, with multiple studios vying to partner with the makers.

Pre-production work has already started, and the film is likely to go on floors later this year. With the story locked and a bigger canvas to explore, ‘Tumbbad 2’ promises to dive deeper into the dark, mythical world that made the first part so unforgettable.

Sohum Shah, who played the iconic role of Vinayak Rao in the original, is set to reprise his role, continuing the spine-chilling saga of greed and the cursed treasure of Hastar.

Fans of the film have been eagerly awaiting this announcement, and the ₹100 crore budget signals that the makers are pulling out all the stops to deliver a visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience.

The return to the eerie village of Tumbbad is imminent — and the mystery is only just beginning to unfold.