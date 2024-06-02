‘Tu hai champion’: Kartik Aaryan drops victory anthem from Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan, the Bollywood heartthrob renowned for his captivating performances, has once again captivated audiences with his latest musical offering, ‘Tu Hai Champion’ from the upcoming movie ‘Chandu Champion’. Following the resounding success of ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, a touching ode to friendship from the hit flick ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Kartik now presents a victory anthem that resonates with triumph and perseverance.

Collaborating once more with the melodious voice of Arijit Singh, Kartik Aaryan crafts a musical masterpiece that has swiftly taken the internet by storm. ‘Tu Hai Champion’ isn’t just another catchy tune; it’s a celebration of resilience and the unyielding spirit to conquer obstacles. Fans are not only grooving to its infectious beat but also finding solace and inspiration in its empowering lyrics.

What sets ‘Tu Hai Champion’ apart is not only its musical brilliance but also Kartik Aaryan’s jaw-dropping physical transformation for his role in ‘Chandu Champion’. From shedding a remarkable 39% body fat to achieving an impressive 7%, Kartik’s dedication to his craft is nothing short of commendable. The song’s electrifying visuals vividly portray his arduous journey, serving as a testament to his unwavering commitment to bringing his character to life on screen.

With ‘Tu Hai Champion’, Kartik Aaryan not only delivers a foot-tapping anthem but also a visual spectacle that showcases his evolution as an actor. As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Chandu Champion’, the song has already cemented its place as a chart-topper and a testament to Kartik’s undeniable talent and perseverance.