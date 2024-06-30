Triptii Dimri talks ‘national crush’ tag and upcoming films

Triptii Dimri, who soared to fame with her role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ (2023), is currently making waves in the Indian film industry. Her newfound popularity has earned her the affectionate label of “India’s crush,” a title she addressed during a recent event in Mumbai.

On Friday, at the trailer launch for her upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’, which co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, Triptii was asked about how she felt being dubbed as the nation’s crush. With grace and humility, she shared her thoughts on the matter.

Triptii Dimri expressed her gratitude, stating, “In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around. As many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”

She further elaborated on her journey in the film industry, noting how she always wanted her work to be the focal point. “Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people to talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate,” she added.

Triptii’s career trajectory continues to ascend as she prepares for her next big project. She is ready to star in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the third installment of this beloved franchise will also see Vidya Balan returning to her iconic role. Fans can look forward to its release during Diwali 2024.

The actress’s candid remarks at the event reflect her grounded nature and dedication to her craft. As she embraces her growing fanbase and the accolades that come with it, Triptii remains focused on her work, striving to deliver memorable performances.

In ‘Bad Newz’, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The film’s trailer has already generated significant buzz, hinting at a thrilling and engaging story. As the release date approaches, the excitement surrounding Triptii Dimri’s projects continues to build, solidifying her status as one of the most promising talents in the industry.