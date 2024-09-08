Triptii Dimri reflects on 6th anniversary of ‘Laila Majnu’

Six years ago, Triptii Dimri made a remarkable entrance into the world of cinema with her lead role in ‘Laila Majnu,’ a romantic drama directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Imtiaz Ali, Preeti Ali, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. Initially, the film didn’t make much noise at the box office, but it has since blossomed into a beloved classic, earning a special place in the hearts of many.

The film’s resurgence was highlighted recently when it was re-released in theaters this August. The re-release was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, surpassing its original earnings and reigniting the charm of the story. This new wave of appreciation has turned what was once a modest debut into a cherished favorite.

Triptii Dimri, reflecting on this turnaround, shared her emotional journey with the film. ‘It was tough when ‘Laila Majnu’ didn’t do well initially. I felt disheartened, but seeing how people have come to embrace and celebrate the film now is truly incredible. I hear from fans every day who still love the movie, and that means the world to me. We poured our hearts into this project, and it will always be special to me. I hope its magic continues to touch hearts around the globe.’

Dimri’s career trajectory is also gaining momentum. Following ‘Laila Majnu,’ she is set to appear in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,’ a film that has already generated buzz for its innovative premise. Additionally, she will star in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ the much-anticipated third installment of the popular horror-comedy series, and is slated for ‘Dhadak 2.’

As ‘Laila Majnu’ celebrates its sixth anniversary, it stands as a testament not only to Triptii Dimri’s impressive debut but also to the timeless appeal of its story.