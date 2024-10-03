Triptii Dimri denies committing to the Jaipur event appearance

‘Animal’ fame Triptii Dimri recently faced massive backlash for missing the FICCI FLO’s Jaipur event. Amid the promotions of her upcoming film with Rajkumar Rao,’ ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,’ netizens defaced her posters. Following the incident, her team denied Triptii’s agreement to appear in the event. Moreover, the team also denied receipt of any payment from the organisers.

For those unaware, on Tuesday, reports surfaced that Triptii Dimri was going to attend an event by FICCI FLO at Jaipur on Nari Shakti. However, the ‘Qala’ star did not turn up. One of the female entrepreneurs who had organised the events stated that the deal for the event was struck at 5.5 lakhs with Triptii. Moreover, she added that the team will file a case against the actor. Additionally, she remarked that Jaipur should boycott Triptii and her movie because she cheated them in this manner.

Following the controversy, Triptii’s team has issued a statement rebuffing the claims and denied the presence of any such deals. The actor’s team issued, “During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honored her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film.” Moreover, the statement highlighted, “Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It’s important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities.”

Meanwhile, a viral video from the event has been going viral. It shows several people defacing Triptii’s poster and calling for her boycott. Additionally, they also removed the film’s posters. The controversy stirred while Triptii was in Jaipur to promote ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’ Both Triptii Dimri and Rajkumar Rao attended a few promotional events in the city for the film. The eventually flew out on Tuesday evening. The film will hit theatres on October 11.

On the work front, Triptii received critical acclaim for her performances in films like ‘Qala’ and ‘Bulbbul.’ She gained widespread popularity among netizens for her appearance in the Ranbir Kapoor led ‘Animal.’ Following the success of the film, she earned the moniker of ‘National Crush.’ Triptii’s last was ‘Bad Newz’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Her next project is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The film will face a Diwali clash with ‘Singham Again.’