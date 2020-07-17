Sanjay Dutt is all set to come up with another interesting storyline with his next film Torbaaz on OTT platform. Amidst the Coronavirus scare, the makers have decided to go the OTT way to release Torbaaz. It is among the 17 Indian films and shows announced by Netflix on Thursday. It also stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.

With the announcement, the makers have also unveiled the first look of Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Sanjay shared his first look from the film and wrote, “A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It’s almost time to play (sic).” He can be seen playing and running alongside many kids.

Nargis Fakhri also shared her first look from the film with a new still on Twitter. It shows her in a salwar suit with a dupatta covering her head, as she discusses something with Sanjay in a desert. Some locals can also be seen around them in the picture.

While Sanjay plays a doctor, Rahul will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist in the film. In a still, Rahul shared on Twitter, he is seen standing tall, wearing a turban paired with a pathani kurta salwar and a blazer. A rugged mountainous terrain can be seen in the background.

Apart from Torbaaz, other films releasing on Netflix in the coming weeks include Ludo, Raat Akeli Hai, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bombay Rose, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy, Kaali Khuhi, Serious Men, Class of ’83 and AK Vs AK.