Aparshakti Khurana’s birthday: A year of laughter, drama, versatility

Aparshakti Khurana has had an exceptional year, proving his versatility and range as an actor across different genres, and on his birthday, we celebrate his diverse roles and the impressive trajectory he has carved in Indian cinema.

This past year, one of his standout performances was in ‘Stree 2’. The film was a major hit, with birthday boy Aparshakti reprising his role as the charming and comedic Bittu. His performance not only brought laughs but was integral to the movie’s success, contributing to its status as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Aparshakti’s career took another exciting turn with ‘Berlin’, where he took on the role of a sign language expert. This was a departure from his usual characters, and his nuanced portrayal received widespread praise.

In ‘Jubilee’, Aparshakti further demonstrated his acting prowess. Playing Binod Das in the acclaimed series, he handled a multi-layered character with depth and sensitivity, earning critical recognition.

As the year progresses, Aparshakti is going to star in ‘Badtameez Gill’, a romantic drama featuring Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. The film promises to be another feather in his cap, showcasing yet another facet of his acting abilities. Alongside this, Aparshakti also has a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’ in the works, hinting at his ever-expanding range of interests beyond mainstream cinema.

From his early days in ‘Dangal’ to his recent successes, Aparshakti Khurana’s journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable.

Now, drum rolls! Happy birthday, Aparshakti Khurana!