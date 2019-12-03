Commemorating Dev Anand on his eighth death anniversary, fans from around the world paid tributes to the legendary actor on social media, on Tuesday.

Dev Anand, who is fondly remembered as Indian cinema’s evergreen romantic hero, breathed his last in London on December 3, 2011.

Remembering the eight-year anniversary, fans of the Guide actor shared his iconic songs and pictures, and also spoke of what Dev Anand means to them.

“Sir, you were always my role model. I still remember your words on how we should think about ourselves and live confidently,” a social media user wrote.

Remembering #DevAnand saab today. Sir.. you were always my role model . I still remember your words on how we should think about ourselves and live confidently. — Santhosh (@santhujohnny) December 3, 2019

Former actress Tina Ambani, who had worked with Dev Anand in films like Man Pasand and Des Prades, also took to social media to pay her tribute, saying she misses his presence in her life.

“Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence. #Devanand,” Tina tweeted.

Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence. #devanand pic.twitter.com/eMiTRJj7Vj — TinaAmbani (@AmbaniTina) December 3, 2019

Dev Anand was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. Along with Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, he was considered one of the Bollywood Triumvirate that reigned in the fifties and the sixties.

His most memorable films include Guide(1965), Jewel Thief (1967), Johny Mera Naam (1970) and Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), among numerous others.

Apart from acting, he also explored his hands-on scriptwriting, direction and production as well. His last film Chargesheet, released in 2011, was directed and produced by him, and he also had a role in the film.

Dev Anand was 88 when he passed away after a cardiac arrest.