Tiku Talsania on his bond with Shah Rukh Khan: “He let me drive his car!”

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania has given audiences a treasure trove of laughter over the decades. But behind the comic timing and memorable roles lies a man who’s seen the golden age of Bollywood up close — and has a treasure chest full of stories to prove it.

In a recent conversation, Talsania took a nostalgic detour to talk about his camaraderie with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

Their paths crossed in several iconic films — ‘Devdas’, ‘Duplicate’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, and the offbeat ‘Oh Darling Yeh Hai India’.

Advertisement

But one memory stands out like a fanboy’s dream come true.

“He had just bought a brand new car and offered me a ride,” recalled Tiku Talsania. “I asked if I could drive it, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys! I drove to Nariman Point and back. It felt like such a big deal — Shah Rukh Khan letting me drive his car!”

Speaking warmly of the superstar, he didn’t hold back in his praise. “Shah Rukh is a phenomenal actor. His work speaks volumes, but honestly, his talent goes beyond his filmography. That’s why he’s called King Khan.”

Talsania also shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote from the sets of ‘Oh Darling Yeh Hai India’ (1995). Things got tense during a shoot when the actor discovered a bounced cheque issue.

“I was upset. The cheque had bounced six times. SRK noticed something was wrong and asked me about it. I told him straight up — we weren’t getting paid properly but were still working on the set.”

Despite the financial stress, the film was made, and so were the memories. One particularly wild fan moment left a lasting impression on Talsania. “SRK’s fans swarmed him on set. They were so overwhelmed by his presence that they started pulling his hair! It was crazy. We somehow had to rescue him and get him back to shooting.”

It’s not just Shah Rukh he’s shared screen space with — Talsania also starred alongside Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the cult classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ (1994). And if a sequel ever comes to life? “Why not!” he smiled. “It’s an iconic film. I’d love to be a part of it again.”

Known mostly for his impeccable comic timing in films like ‘Hungama’, ‘Dhamaal’, and ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, Talsania revealed that he’s itching to explore his darker side — on screen, that is. “Every actor wants variety. I’d love to play a villain. It’s a different kind of challenge.”

And speaking of new roles, he’s now venturing into Gujarati cinema with ‘Jai Mata Ji – Let’s Rock’. Directed by Manish Saini, the film is set for a May 9 release. “I really liked the script and the director’s approach,” he shared. “That’s what drew me in.”

Off-screen, acting clearly runs in the family. His daughter, Shikha Talsania, is carving her own path with notable performances in ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’.