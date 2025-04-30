Pooja Bhatt remembers Irrfan: “Trust you and KK are having a great big gig in the sky”

On what marked five years since Irrfan Khan’s passing, tributes poured in from those who loved, admired, and worked with the iconic actor. From old collaborators like Pooja Bhatt to his son Babil, emotions ran high as the industry and fans remembered Irrfan, a man whose presence still lingers in Indian cinema.

Filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for Irrfan, reminiscing about their 2005 film ‘Rog’, which was penned by her father, Mahesh Bhatt.

Alongside some nostalgic stills of Irrfan from the film, she wrote, “Trust you and KK are having a great big gig in the sky!”

For those who don’t remember, ‘Rog’ was one of the early films that gave a glimpse into Irrfan’s intense screen presence in a leading role. Backed by Pooja, the film may not have set the box office on fire, but it left an emotional impact—much like Irrfan’s filmography.

Meanwhile, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan continues to open his heart to the world, sharing his grief and love for his father in poetic doses. On Tuesday, he posted a precious throwback photo of him and his dad—Babil as a child, beaming next to his father.

But it was his caption that tugged at the heartstrings: “With you, without you. Life goes on… Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you… I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, then we’ll laugh, just like we used to.”

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed Irrfan in the much-loved ‘Piku’, joined in the remembrance with a set of behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

His note felt like a conversation with a dear friend rather than a formal tribute: “Dear Irfaan, Friend, wherever you are… I’m sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have… I miss our ‘jhal muri’ sessions and the laughter we shared.”

Sircar also touched upon their deep chats about life, philosophy, and Irrfan’s relationship with his son.