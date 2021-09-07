Tiger Shroff heaps praise on ‘idol’ Hrithik Roshan’s dancing skills

Tiger Shroff has praised his idol Hrithik Roshan, when a fan questioned the action hero about who among the two is a better dancer.

Tiger entertained his fans on social media with a question and answer session. A user asked him: “Who is the better dancer, you or Hrithik Roshan sir?”

Pat came the reply: “@hrithikroshan hands down ba**s to the floor is way better.”

Tiger even shared a behind-the-scene video from the song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ from their film ‘War’.

Tiger later shared a video of him on the photo-sharing website doing somersaults into the bed.

“Quarantine diaries…day 4. And no im not crazy…yet,” he wrote as the caption for the video, which currently has 1.9 million views.

On the work front, Tiger has a big list of films coming up.

He will be seen in the Ahmed Khan directorial ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Baaghi 4’.

According to reports, Tiger is gearing up for an overseas shoot schedule for ‘Heropanti 2’ from September 10.