Janhvi Kapoor cherishes Filmfare memories with mother Sridevi

In a heartwarming revelation, Janhvi Kapoor took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her cherished moments attending the Filmfare Awards alongside her late mother, Sridevi. The actress, known for her roles in Bollywood, shared insights into a side of her mother that many might not have been acquainted with.

Contrary to her reserved nature, Sridevi displayed a vibrant enthusiasm when it came to the prestigious Filmfare Awards. Kapoor revealed that despite her mother’s introverted demeanor, the awards ceremony became a cherished family tradition. The Kapoor duo would excitedly prepare for the event together, and it was a rare occasion when Sridevi would step into the limelight with unparalleled zeal.

Fondly recollecting those precious times, Janhvi Kapoor disclosed her active involvement in selecting her mother’s attire for the gala events. One particular memory stood out vividly – the first Filmfare Awards that Janhvi attended with her mother. Kapoor proudly recounted choosing a stunning black gown for Sridevi, showcasing a connection that transcended the glitz and glamour of the red carpet.

“At home, it was always a family outing,” Janhvi expressed, underscoring the significance of these shared moments. “I’d pick out her dress. I still remember the first Filmfare Awards show I went for; I had picked out this black gown that she had worn. Toh main haath pakad kar pohoch jaati thi unke saath,” she added, reflecting the warmth and closeness between mother and daughter during those glamorous evenings.

The nostalgic revelations came to light during the press conference for the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024, which also featured prominent Bollywood figures such as Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor, who made her cinematic debut in 2018 with the successful film Dhadak, spoke not only of her personal memories but also touched upon her professional journey.

Despite facing commercial ups and downs in her subsequent releases, Kapoor earned accolades for her performances. Notably, she received nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her roles in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and Mili (2022). The actress continues to carve her niche in the film industry, carrying forward the legacy of her celebrated mother with grace and talent.