‘The Sabarmati Report’ earns 11.14 cr, steady growth continues

‘The Sabarmati Report’ continues to make waves at the box office. On its fifth day of release, the movie earned ₹1.64 crore, bringing its total to ₹11.14 crore, a clear indicator of its growing success. Despite being a working day, the film has demonstrated consistent growth.

The film, which is based on the tragic Godhra train burning incident of 2002, has sparked conversation for its raw portrayal of one of the most significant events in modern Indian history. The movie is being talked about for its compelling storytelling, with performances by Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has captured the attention of both audiences and critics alike. It has also received praise from high-profile figures, including India’s Prime Minister and Education Minister.

Opening with ₹1.69 crore on Friday, the film quickly gained momentum, raking in ₹2.62 crore on Saturday and ₹3.74 crore on Sunday. Even on Monday, a traditionally slower day, it managed to hold strong with ₹1.45 crore.

The tax-free status granted to the film in several states has further bolstered its appeal, ensuring continued growth in ticket sales.

Produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, and distributed by Zee Studios, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is a politically charged drama that delves deep into the events surrounding the Sabarmati Express. After multiple delays, it finally saw its theatrical release on November 15, 2024, despite mixed reviews from critics.