Tillotama Shome hits back at impersonation scam: “That’s not my number!”

Actress Tillotama Shome has found herself at the center of an online impersonation scam—and she’s not keeping quiet about it.

The ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Delhi Crime’ star took to Instagram on Monday to warn her fans and friends after discovering that someone was using her photo and pretending to be her on WhatsApp.

The impersonator reportedly used a display picture from her Bengali film ‘Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)’ and had been messaging people while posing as the actress—allegedly asking for favours.

Sharing a screenshot of the scammer’s WhatsApp profile, Tillotama Shome made it clear that the number was not hers. “This is not my number,” she wrote. “The photo being used as the DP is of our film ‘@bakshobondifilm’. It was since removed. To whoever you may be, please don’t use my name to ask the people I know for things. STOP.”

Firm, direct, and understandably upset, the actress didn’t mince words as she put the scammer on blast. While she didn’t elaborate on what kind of favours were being asked for, her warning was enough to send a clear message: don’t fall for it.

Tillotama, known for her intense and nuanced roles in critically acclaimed projects like ‘Angrezi Medium’, ‘Lust Stories 2’, and ‘The Night Manager’, has built a solid reputation as one of Bollywood’s most versatile talents.

Her recent role as a no-nonsense SP in ‘Paatal Lok’ received wide appreciation.