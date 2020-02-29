Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu’s much-awaited film of the year, Thappad, finally released on Friday. The duo has earlier worked together in the 2018 film Mulk. The recent film is expected to have a decent start at the Box Office with a whopping collection of over Rs 3 crore.

Thappad has received rave reviews from Bollywood celebs and film critics alike. Comparing the Day 1 box office collection of Thappad to other recent releases, it is clear that the audience is not in awe of the film. But the word-of-mouth publicity may help improve the numbers of the film in the coming days.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share box office collections of Day 1. He wrote, “#Thappad – which started low in morning shows – gathered speed post noon onwards… Metros – especially #Delhi, #NCR – registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows… Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz (sic).”

#Thappad – which started low in morning shows – gathered speed post noon onwards… Metros – especially #Delhi, #NCR – registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows… Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2020

Thappad brings a simple story with a number of layers of surprises. The film raises important issues of gender sensitivity and patriarchy. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead role of Amrita in the film, who files for divorce after her husband (Pavail Gulati) slaps her at a party. The film is not just about Amrita, but many other women around her who are taken for granted and asked to compromise for their family.

With Thappad, Anubhav Sinha has completed his trilogy, of sorts, with films on religion (Mulk, 2018), casteism (Article 15, 2019) and finally, gender. Just like the earlier two films helped start a discourse on important issues, it is expected from Thappad that it will also bring about awareness about women’s position in society.

While the first-day predictions are not overwhelming for Thappad, the upcoming days can be expected to be rewarding as far as box office numbers are concerned.