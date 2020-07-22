Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha seems to be tired from everything happening in the industry right now. In the latest development, he has announced that he has had “enough” and is “resigning” from Bollywood. His announcement was followed by similar tweets by Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Sinha wrote, “ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f*** that means (sic).”

Expanding on the very definition of the word, Sudhir tweeted, “What’s Bollywood?I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I’ll always be (sic).”

Retweeting Sudhir, Anubhav wrote in Hindi: People, lets go out of Bollywood. We will continue to work in Hindi film industry and make films. He quoted a line ‘Yeh lai apni lakuti kamariya bahutahin nach nachayo’ from a popular verse from Hindi poet Surdas’ poem ‘Maiya Mori Main Nahin Maakhan Khayo’ which means ‘take this, your sticks and blanket, you have made me dance a lot.’

The duo then went on to list their other favourite directors including Govind Nihalani, Shyam Benegal and Saeed Mirza.

Director Hansal Mehta jumped in to say that he too had quit and wrote, “Chhod diya. It never existed in the first place (sic).”

Anubhav has also changed his Twitter name, which now reads ‘Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)’.

In the wake of the unfortunate death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there has been a raging debate on nepotism, which has divided the film industry into insiders and outsiders.